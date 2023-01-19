USPI CEO, president to retire 

Brett Brodnax, president and CEO of United Surgical Partners International, will retire at the end of 2023.

Andy Johnson, who has returned to USPI as its chief administrative officer, is expected to be promoted to president and CEO once Mr. Brodnax retires, a Jan. 19 press release from Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company, said. Mr. Johnson has previously served as USPI's chief development officer and chief operating officer of the east division.

"Brett has not just positively shaped USPI, but the overall ambulatory surgery industry. He will always be a distinguished alumnus of the company and a supporter of USPI's team, community of doctors and health system partners," Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Tenet, said in the release.

Dr. Sutaria also noted he will personally be spending more time with USPI to "advance business goals."

Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and has previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Before joining USPI, Mr. Brodnax was an assistant vice president at Dallas-based Baylor Healthcare System, now known as Baylor Scott & White Health. He has served on several company boards including Ameripath, K2M and Emerus.