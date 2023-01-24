9 board, chair appointments in 2023

From GI Alliance to Capital Digestive Care, Becker's has reported on nine new board member and chair appointments so far in 2023.

Nine board and chair updates:

1. Ophthalmic surgeon Jonathan Talamo, MD, has been appointed chair of the board of directors for CXL Ophthalmics.

2. Matthew Desciak, MD, has been appointed chair of anesthesiology for Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system.

3. The Michigan Medicine medical school in Ann Arbor has appointed Shahzad Mian, MD, as its interim chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.

4. Virtual digestive healthcare company Oshi Health named Maria Abreu, MD, to its medical advisory board.

5. Retinal disease company Iveric Bio tapped Pravin Dugel, MD, for its board of directors.

6. Eric Donnenfeld, MD, has been named to the board of directors for biopharmaceutical company Visus Therapeutics.

7. Capital Digestive Care has named two new leaders to its board of directors, naming Roderick Kreisberg, MD, as president and COO, and Dan Neumann, MD, as president and chief strategy officer.

8. Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist Brian Lacy, MD, has been appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board.

9. Kelly Robison and Paul Mango have joined the board for GI Alliance.