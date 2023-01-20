Former J&J exec joins CXL Ophthalmics as board chair

Ophthalmic surgeon Jonathan Talamo, MD, has been appointed chair of the board of directors for CXL Ophthalmics.

CXL Ophthalmics is currently developing minimally invasive treatment options for patients with corneal disease.

Dr. Talamo worked in clinical practice for 25 years, specializing in corneal disease, cataract and refractive surgery, according to a Jan. 18 press release.

He then became chief medical officer at Ocular Therapeutix and chief medical officer and worldwide vice president of clinical and medical affairs at Johnson & Johnson.