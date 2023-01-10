GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist tapped for Biomerica advisory board

Riz Hatton -  

Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., has been appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board.

Dr. Lacy's role on the biomedical company's board includes advising Biomerica on the commercialization of Biomerica InFoods Technology platform products such as its irritable bowel syndrome product, according to a Jan. 10 news release.

Dr. Lacy has written more than 225 peer-reviewed articles and was the former co-editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

