Geisinger taps new anesthesiology chair

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has appointed Matthew Desciak, MD, as its chair of anesthesiology systemwide.

Dr. Desciak has been serving as the interim chair alongside associate vice president of institute operations Rebecca Follmer and interim Chief CRNA Chris Torres, according to a Jan. 11 news release from the health system.

Dr. Desciak joined the Geisinger system in 2010 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He served as the system's medical student rotation coordinator from 2011 to 2018. He was named interim chief of anesthesiology in 2021.