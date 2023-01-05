GI Alliance adds 2 leaders to board

GI Alliance, a Southlake, Texas-based GI practice management company, has appointed Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to its board.

Ms. Robison is the president and CEO of Platinum Group Advisors, a consulting firm focusing on healthcare, healthcare technology and retail. She previously served as CEO of Brown and Toland Physicians from 2018 to 2021, according to a Jan. 5 news release from GI Alliance.

Mr. Mango served as deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2019 to 2021, where he was the formal liaison for Secretary Alex Azar during Operation Warp Speed. He was also the chief of staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2018 to 2019.