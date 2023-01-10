Capital Digestive Care makes leadership moves

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care's board of directors has named two new individuals for leadership positions, effective immediately.

Roderick Kreisberg, MD, will be the organization's president and COO, according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's. He has been with Capital Digestive since 2009 and previously served as its vice president and a member of its executive committee.

Dan Neumann, MD, has been named president and chief strategy officer. He was previously president and CEO of Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater (Va.), which partnered with Capital Digestive in 2021.

Michael Weinstein, MD, will remain the organization's CEO, a role he has held since 2017.