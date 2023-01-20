Michigan Medicine appoints interim ophthalmology chair

Shahzad Mian, MD, has been appointed interim chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Michigan Medicine medical school in Ann Arbor, effective Jan. 15.

Dr. Mian is a professor in the department and has served as its vice chair for clinical sciences and learning since 2019. He is also the ambulatory care clinical chief.

Dr. Mian joined the university in 2002 and has worked as a lecturer, professor and researcher since. From 2004 to 2019, he was the director of the residency training program, according to a Jan. 19 press release.

Dr. Mian is taking over for Paul Lee, MD, who is transitioning to a new role as senior associate dean of clinical affairs and university executive director.