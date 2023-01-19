Dr. Maria Abreu to join Oshi Health's medical advisory board

Oshi Health, a virtual digestive healthcare company, has named Maria Abreu, MD, future president of the American Gastroenterological Association, to its medical advisory board.

Dr. Abreu is the director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center at the University of Miami and current vice president of the AGA, according to a Jan. 19 news release. She will assume the role of president for the AGA in 2024.

She also served as a past chair of the International Organization for the Study of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and was a recipient of the Sherman Prize, an award given to the nation’s most distinguished inflammatory bowel disease researchers, in 2019.

"I am thrilled to partner with Dr. Abreu to build a world where every single patient with IBD has access to comprehensive, evidenced-based, multidisciplinary GI care," Sameer Berry, MD, CMO of Oshi Health said in the release. "She has the rare combination of research and clinical expertise in IBD, along with a pragmatic approach to building the future of care delivery in gastroenterology."

Dr. Abreu will serve on the board alongside Gil Melmed, MD, of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and John Allen, MD, retired chief clinical officer at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Medical Group and past president and chairman of the AGA.