Visus Therapeutics names Dr. Eric Donnenfeld to its board of directors

Visus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company for eye care, has named Eric Donnenfeld, MD, to its board of directors.

Dr. Donnenfeld has over 30 years of experience and is the founding partner of Westbury, N.Y.-based Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island and Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut in Fairfield, according to a Jan. 11 news release.

"He is the premier clinician scientist and has played a key role in the clinical development of many of the most important therapies for the front of the eye," Rhett Schiffman, MD, co-founder, chief medical officer, and head of research and development at Visus Therapeutics, said in the release. "As Visus looks to change the way the leading causes of visual disability are treated, we look forward to Eric's guidance."



Dr. Donnenfeld also topped Newsweek's list of America's Best Eye Doctors in 2022 and 2021. He is an internationally recognized expert in refractive, cornea and cataract surgery, according to the release.