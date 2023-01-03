Iveric Bio adds President Pravin Dugel to board of directors

Iveric Bio, a biopharmaceutical company for retinal diseases, has named Pravin Dugel, MD, to its board of directors.

Dr. Dugel is the current president of Iveric Bio and has aided the company in business strategy and developing avacincaptad pegol, a drug that treats geographic atrophy associated with age-related macular degeneration, according to a Jan. 3 news release. He has been with the company since 2020, formerly serving as the company's executive vice president and has 26 years of experience as a retinal specialist.

"On behalf of the entire board of directors, we are excited to have Pravin join our board during this pivotal time as the company prepares for a potential approval and commercial launch of ACP in geographic atrophy," Adrienne Graves, PhD, chair of the board of Iveric Bio, said in the release.