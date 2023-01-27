5 ASC moves in Florida

Below are five ASC moves in Florida that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 15:

Palm Beach, Fla.-based private equity firm Viper Partners is opening a new mergers and acquisitions department focused on deals in the cardiology space.



Tallahassee-based Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and real estate developer the St. Joe Company have broken ground on a new medical office building in Panama City Beach, Fla.



Cleveland-based medical office building management firm Woodside Health and Chicago-based real estate investment firm Heitman have partnered to recapitalize a 10-property medical office building portfolio that will span across four states, including Florida.



Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based Barnhorst Eye Associates has partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists.



Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers have opened a $25 million multispeciality surgery center in Jacksonville.