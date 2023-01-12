Barnhorst Eye Associates strikes partnership with Florida Eye Specialists

Claire Wallace -  

Ponte Vedra, Fla.-based Barnhorst Eye Associates has partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Ponte Vedra Recorder.

The partnership will increase Barnhorst's capacity to perform cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma and cornea treatments, according to the report. 

Physicians at Barnhorst can also refer patients to Florida Eye Specialists for more complicated glaucoma, eyelid and retinal issues. 

Barnhorst's newest office in Nocatee, Fla., will operate as a Florida Eye Specialists location, joining its 13-practice network. 

