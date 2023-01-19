New private equity firm to enter cardiology space

Florida-based private equity firm Viper Partners is opening a new mergers and acquisitions department focused on deals in the cardiology space.

Viper has completed over $4 billion in deals outside of the cardiology space, and now has several surgical cardiology and subspecialty groups under contract.

Viper plans to enter the industry due to a low concentration of private equity in cardiology, an aging population and new changes to Medicare and Medicaid rules.

"We have been watching this area for a couple years and feel the time is perfect to bring our experience to this exciting space," Samir Qureshi, Viper's vice president, said in a Jan. 19 press release.