Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches acquires Palm Beach Digestive

Florida-based multispecialty physician group Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches has acquired Palm Beach Digestive Associates.

The gastroenterology group's five Florida practice locations and its ASC in Delray Beach will form the gastrointestinal division of Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, according to an April 10 news release from CareAbout, a healthcare portfolio company with an equity investment in the group.

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches has more than 90 providers across more than 30 locations in Florida's Palm Beach and Broward counties.