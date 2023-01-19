ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Woodside Health, Heitman team up for medical office building venture

Claire Wallace -  

Cleveland-based medical office building management firm Woodside Health and Chicago-based real estate investment firm Heitman have partnered to recapitalize a 10-property medical office building portfolio, according to a Jan. 18 report from ConnectCRE. 

The buildings total 423,000 square feet of space and are occupied by health systems, physician networks and independent physicians. 

The building portfolio spans four states: Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Florida. The financial terms were undisclosed. 

