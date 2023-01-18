FSU, Tallahassee Memorial break ground on Florida medical office building with ASC

Tallahassee-based Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and real estate developer the St. Joe Company have broken ground on a new medical office building in Panama City Beach, Fla., according to a Jan. 17 report from Florida State University News.

Construction on the 80,000-square-foot medical office building is supposed to complete in 2024. FSU also plans to break ground on an additional health center following a $125 million grant from the state legislature.

The new building will house TMH Physician Partners Primary Care, Tallahassee Memorial Urgent Care Center, an ASC and cardiology and orthopedic services.

Development plans also include space for a 100-bed hospital and emergency center, inpatient services, cardiology procedures and imaging, which are all set to be completed by late 2027.