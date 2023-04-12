$500M Florida ASC project cut amid high labor, construction costs

Melbourne, Fla.-based Health First has terminated plans to construct a $500 million "wellness village" in Merritt Island, Fla., which was set to include an ASC, medical office buildings, hospital and retail space, according to an April 11 report from ClickOrlando.

Health First earned county approval for the project last year, but has since scaled back construction, citing inflation as well as high labor and construction costs.

Health First is also pausing wellness village plans near hospitals in Melbourne and Palm Bay. The system is continuing with plans to move its Merritt Island-based hospital four miles west, constructing a seven-story facility with 120 beds.