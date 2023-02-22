2 Florida physicians spend $1.8M on 7th medical office building acquisition in a year

Verax Daniels, an entity related to Verax Investments owned by Orlando-based neurosurgeon Ravi Gandhi, MD, and urologist Javier Miller, MD, has acquired 3.6 acres of vacant property in Winter Garden, Fla., for $1.8 million, its seventh medical office building-related acquisition in the last year, according to a Feb. 22 report from the Orlando Business Journal.

The group plans to build a 32,000-square-foot project with medical and retail space. The project will feature five one-story buildings: a larger building and four smaller buildings.

Dr. Gandhi anticipates investing $1.5 million into site work and $2 million to build the project's first building. The other four buildings will be constructed when tenets or buyers are in place.