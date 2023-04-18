Multispecialty ASC opens in Florida 

Pompano Beach, Fla.-based South Florida Same Day Surgery Center has opened, the center said in an April 17 news release shared with Becker's.

The ASC will offer orthopedic, spine, pain management, plastic and bariatric surgery by a team of surgeons, anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.

"We understand that having surgery can be a stressful experience for our patients, which is why we strive to make the process as seamless and comfortable as possible," the center's CEO, Emily Spooner, said in the release. "We are dedicated to providing personalized care and attention to each of our surgeons and their patients to ensure they have the best possible experience."