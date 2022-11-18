10 ophthalmology updates from November to know

From new ASCs to a new Illinois partnership, here are 10 important ophthalmology updates in November.

1. Unifeye Vision Partners added its ninth California practice.

2. STAAR Surgical opened an ophthalmologic training center in Lake Forest, Calif.

3. The Ohio State University was awarded a $2.85 million ophthalmology research grant.

4. Ground was broken on a $35 million medical office building with two eye centers and future ASCs.

5. Healthcare giant Novartis is considering the sale of its ophthalmology business.

6. EyeSouth Partners entered its third partnership in Illinois.

7. A Charleston, S.C., eye center is moving to an expanded office space.

8. Vision Integrated Partners added three Kansas ophthalmology practices.

9. University of California Davis Medical School is opening a free clinic in Sacramento.

10. Healthcare company Viatris acquired two new ophthalmology companies.