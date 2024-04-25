GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Dr. Joseph Morris rejoins UnityPoint Surgery and Gastroenterology

Specialist Joseph Morris, MD, has rejoined UnityPoint Clinic General Surgery and Gastroenterology in Sioux City, Iowa, according to an April 25 report from the Sioux City Journal. 

Dr. Morris is rejoining UnityPoint after most recently serving patients at the Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics & Spine (CNOS), also in Sioux City. He formerly practiced at UnityPoint for many years, performing surgeries including general, thoracic, cancer and vascular.

Dr. Morris is joining the practice's general surgery team alongside Robert Cunningham, MD; Matthew Gawart, MD; Taylor King, PA-C; Sunu Philip, MD; and gastroenterologist Ben Pottebaum, DO.

