Physician assistant pay continues to rise 

Physician assistant base pay jumped 5.8% from 2022 to 2023, according to the "2024 American Academy of Physician Associates Digital Salary Report," which surveyed 12,207 PAs.

"The demand for PAs has never been higher and it is encouraging to see wages continue to grow to reflect the important role PAs play in today's healthcare system," AAPA President and board Chair Folusho Ogunfiditimi, PA-C, said in an April 25 news release. "The sky is truly the limit for the PA profession."

Here are five more things to know:

1. Physician assistant pay jumped from $120,000 in 2022 to $127,000 in 2023.

2. PAs who work in a hospital setting — 37% of those surveyed — had a median compensation of more than $130,000.

3. Physician assistants who said they feel professionally fulfilled often had a higher median pay than their peers, according to the report.

4. Around 90% of PAs received professional development funds.

5. California ($150,000), Alaska ($141,000) and Hawaii ($140,000) were the states where PAs earned the most.