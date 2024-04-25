10 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs across the U.S. that have posted job listings for administrators within the last month:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Oak Lawn, Ill.-based Family Eye Physicians is looking for an administrator to lead the opening of a new surgery center in Oak Brook, Ill.

2. Medical City Surgery Center in Allen, Texas, affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is looking for an administrator.

3. Millennium Surgical Center in Cherry Hill, N.J., affiliated with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, is hiring an administrator.

4. Pacific Vision Surgery Center in San Francisco is seeking an administrator.

5. Peak Surgery Center in Colorado Springs is hiring an administrator.

6. Piccard Surgery Center in Rockville, Md., is looking for an administrator.

7. St. Louis-based Vision Integrated Partners is seeking an administrator for the Surgery Center of Meridian Park in Oklahoma City.

8. Surgicenter of Johnson County in Overland Park, Kan., affiliated with HCA Healthcare, is seeking an administrator.

9. Teton Outpatient Services in Jackson, Wyo., affiliated with USPI, is hiring an administrator.

10. Western Carolina Surgery Center in Fletcher, N.C., affiliated with USPI, is looking for an administrator.