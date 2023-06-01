11 new ASCs in May 

Here are 11 ASCs opened or announced that Becker's reported on in May:

1. The University of Rochester Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Surgery Center in Henrietta, N.Y., opened.

2. Beacon Health System in South Bend, Ind., and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Elkhart, Ind., opened the Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.).

3. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is building a 34,000-square-foot ASC in Lancaster, Pa.

4. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth plans to build a $20 million ASC at its new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services.

5. The Orthopedic Outpatient Center is opening a 30,815-square-foot ASC and physical therapy suite in Medford, Ore.

6. Melbourne, Fla.-based Deuk Spine Institute is planning to open an ASC in Orlando, Fla.

7. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health has broken ground on a new ASC on its campus in College Station, Texas.

8. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is moving forward on construction of an ASC inside of a former Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue, N.Y.

9. Healthcare real estate developer Hammes has broken ground on a 48,000-square-foot medical office building in Buckeye, Ariz.

10. St. Louis-based SSM Health plans to build an ASC that would replace a standalone emergency room in Sun Prairie, Wis.

11. Construction is set to begin on an independent, surgeon-led ASC in Jamestown, Wis.