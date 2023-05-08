Deuk Spine Institute plans new ASC

Melbourne, Fla.-based Deuk Spine Institute is planning to open an ASC in Orlando, Fla., the Orlando Business Journal reported May 8.

Ara Deukmedjian, MD, who owns the practice, is working through the approval process for the ASC, the report said. The single-story, 18,500 square-foot building would include two operating rooms, a procedure room and an imaging clinic.

The project will go before the Orlando municipal planning board in June for a master plan approval. Deuk Spine Institute has offices in Melbourne and Titusville, Fla.