Orthopedic Outpatient Center to open Oregon ASC

The Orthopedic Outpatient Center is opening a 30,815-square-foot ASC and physical therapy suite in Medford, Ore., according to a May 11 report from the Daily Journal of Commerce.

Orthopedic Outpatient Center is working with SABArchitects to design the freestanding ASC, which will have six operating rooms, 20 private preparation and recovery rooms, an on-site processing department, a main nurses station and administrative and support staff.

There will also be 2,400 square feet of physical therapy space. The orthopedic ASC is expected to open in September, according to the report.