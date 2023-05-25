Beacon, OSMC opens $15.1M orthopedic surgery center

Beacon Health System in South Bend, Ind. and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Elkhart, Ind. opened The Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.), according to a May 25 news release from the health system.

The 23,150 square-foot ASC focuses on orthopedic care, according to a news release. It has four operating rooms, a procedure room and 20 pre- and postoperative recovery areas.

The project cost $15.1 million, and there is the possibility of adding two more operating rooms in the future. Ground was broken for the ASC in October, 2021.