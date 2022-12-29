Becker's named 6 GI companies to watch in 2022: Where are they now?

At the beginning of 2022, Becker's named six gastroenterology device companies to watch. Here is what they have been up to this year.

1. Iterative Health (formerly Iterative Scopes): In 2022, Iterative Scopes rebranded to Iterative Health, shifting its focus to artificial intelligence. It also received FDA clearance for a new polyp detection device, Skout, and tapped new leadership following the closing on a $150 million funding round.

2. Motus GI: Motus GI got back on the NASDAQ in 2022 after previously falling below the minimum bid price requirement. The company was also named a sole provider for the Veterans Health Administration and received FDA market clearance for its colonoscopy improvement system, the Pure-Vu EVS.

3. Fujifilm: Fujifilm was granted a five-year military contract this year to supply endoscopy supplies. The company also struck a deal with the National Rural Health Association for endoscopy imaging and debuted its newest endoscopic ultrasound endoscope, EG-74OUT.

4. Medtronic: Medtronic expanded its reach this year, bringing its GI Genius endoscopy modules to several clinics across the U.S., including MNGI Digestive Health in the Twin Cities, Minn., and UH Cleveland Medical Center. Medtronic also announced plans to install 115 endoscopy modules at VA facilities nationwide and received FDA clearance for its GI bleeding powder, Nexpowder.

5. Micro-Tech Endoscopy: In June, Micro-Tech partnered with medical imaging AI start-up Wision AI.

6. Olympus: Olympus signed a contract with the largest purchasing group organization in the nation, Vizient. It also signed a distribution agreement with EndoClot Plus to expand into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and made its first investment with AI-powered endoscopy technology company Virgo Surgical Video Solutions.