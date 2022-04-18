Fujifilm snags multimillion dollar federal contract to provide endoscopy services

Fujifilm has been awarded a five-year multimillion dollar military contract, the endoscopic device company said April 14.

Under the contract with the U.S. Defense Logistic Agency Troop Support, Fujifilm will supply its endoscopy portfolio to all hospitals and ASCs operated by the U.S. military, Veteran's Health Administration, National Institutes of Health and the Indian Health Service.

The portfolio includes Fujifilm's 700 Series standard, slim, treatment and zoom colonoscopes, which allow physicians to adapt the technology based on the patient's need.