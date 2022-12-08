GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Olympus to expand with EndoClot Plus into Europe, Middle East and Africa

Amelia Ickes -  

Global medical technology company Olympus signed an exclusive distribution agreement with EndoClot Plus following the successful commercialization of EndoClot Plus products in the United States this spring.

EPI is a medical device company focusing on the development of therapeutic solutions for GI endoscopy. The partnership will add to the Olympus portfolio, providing support for endoscopic mucosal resection and endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures, according to a Dec. 8 news release from Olympus. 

This distribution agreement will allow the two companies to expand their products and partnership into the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

