Vizient inks deal with Olympus for single-use bronchoscopes

Vizient, the largest group purchasing organization in the nation, awarded a contract to medical device company Olympus for single-use bronchoscopes.

Olympus said Feb. 15 that its bronchoscope portfolio includes five H-SteriScope devices that can be used in conjunction with the company's reusable bronchoscopes, which are already offered through a contract with Vizient.

The H-SteriScopes range in size from ultra-thin to extra-large, with working channels up to 3.2 mm, Olympus said. They are able to rotate 90 degrees left and right, 210 degrees up and down, and offer passive bending.