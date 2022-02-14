Motus GI wins FDA nod for colonoscopy device

The FDA granted Motus GI market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system.

The system is designed to improve the speed of colonoscopy setup and navigation and allow physicians to quickly handle the challenges of a poorly prepared colon, the company said Feb. 14.

"My experience with the Pure-Vu Gen2 system has allowed me to treat and diagnose patients who otherwise would have been delayed," Houston-based gastroenterologist Scott Larson, MD, said in a news release from Motus GI. "The new Pure-Vu EVS ergonomics are much better than the current version. The oversleeve and the scope feel much more integrated, and it is easier to torque the scope, offering significantly improved navigation."

"We believe our Pure-Vu EVS system now offers physicians the right tool to help address challenging colonoscopy procedures," Motis GI CEO Tim Moran said in the news release. "The development and innovation we've implemented in Pure-Vu EVS is the result of listening to valuable feedback from leading physicians and clinical staff that have utilized our Pure-Vu platform. This FDA clearance of Pure-Vu EVS is expected to allow a greater number of physicians and hospitals to bring this important technology to their patients."