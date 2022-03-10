6 gastroenterology device companies to watch in 2022

Here are six device gastroenterology companies that have made big moves in the last year:

1. Iterative Scopes is a gastroenterology-focused software company that designs artificial intelligence products for endoscopies. In January, the company snagged $150 million in series B funding to develop its gastroenterology technology.

2. Motus GI offers endoscopy devices treating gastrointestinal issues. In February, the FDA granted the company market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system.

3. Fujifilm's medical imaging portfolio includes digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy and endosurgery devices. In August, the company launched its Eluxeo 7000X system, and in December, its Tracmotion dissection device that streamlines the removal of potentially cancerous polyps.

4. Medtronic's endoscopy sector offers a portfolio to help improve care of chronic gastrointestinal diseases. In November, the company's PillCam Small Bowel 3 system for remote endoscopy procedures received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

5. Micro-Tech Endoscopy offers products for endoscopic diagnosis and therapeutic medical devices. In November, Micro-Tech Endoscopy launched its LesionHunter cold snare, a cold snare with an ultra-thin nitinol wire designed to advance polypectomy.

6. Olympus’ medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes and video imaging systems. In February, the company was awarded a contract for single-use bronchoscopes from Vizient, the largest group purchasing organization in the nation.