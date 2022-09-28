Fujifilm debuts newest ultrasound endoscope

Fujifilm has debuted its new endoscopic ultrasound endoscope, EG-74OUT, a convex ultrasonic endoscope for the upper gastrointestinal tract.

The new endoscope has a wire locking mechanism, a new distal end configuration and a new distinct design.

The EG-74OUT endoscopic technology is designed to be compatible with Fujifilm's flagship transmission and diagnostic tool, Arietta 850.

Practices will be able to acquire the new tool beginning in January 2023.

"The compatibility of Fujifilm's high performance ultrasound endoscopes with Fujifilm Healthcare's flagship ultrasound diagnostic equipment was highly anticipated since the acquisition of Hitachi's diagnostic imaging business back in 2021," Takemasa Kojima, Fujifilm's vice president of endoscopy, said in a Sept. 28 press release. "We are incredibly proud that this milestone has come to fruition. We will continue with vigor, to bring together class leading, proprietary technologies, products and services to deliver endoscopy solutions that will deliver better outcomes for patients."