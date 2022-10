Medtronic has installed 28 GI Genius endoscopy modules at seven MNGI Digestive Health clinics across the Twin Cities in Minnesota.

MNGI will become the first practice in the state to offer AI-assisted colonoscopies, according to an Oct. 24 news release from Medtronic shared with Becker's.

The GI Genius has been shown to increase polyp detection by 14.4 percent during routine colonoscopies, according to the release.