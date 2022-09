Iterative Scopes, a gastroenterology-focused software company, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its AI-assisted polyp detection device, Skout.

Skout uses advanced computer vision technology to discern suspicious tissue and provide real-time feedback to gastroenterologists, according to a Sept. 22 news release from Iterative Scopes.

The device was cleared for adult colorectal cancer screenings or surveillance.