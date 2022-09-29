Motus GI named sole supplier for the Veterans Health Administration

Endoscopy solutions company Motus GI has been named the sole source provider for the Veterans Health Administration, the largest integrated health system in the U.S. for over nine million veterans.

The VHA has provided 645,000 colonoscopies across 170 Veteran Affairs centers in the last three years.

Through the partnership, Motus GI will have access to all VA hospitals throughout the country, and it will help support increased demand for outpatient colonoscopies and colonoscopy preparation using its patented Pure-Vu EVS System.

"One of the unique characteristics of the VA health care system is they are not beholden to the reimbursement policies of third-party payers, and therefore physicians are able to use our Pure-Vu EVS system for both inpatient and outpatient procedures," Tim Moran, Motus GI's CEO, said in a Sept. 29 press release. "Our aim is to enable the highest quality care for veterans and we are excited to continue to invest in this relationship moving forward."