Iterative Scopes rebrands as Iterative Health

Gastroenterology-focused software company Iterative Scopes has rebranded as Iterative Health.

The goal of the rebrand is to better reflect the company’s use of artificial intelligence to improve clinical research and decision making within gastroenterology, according to an Oct. 20 news release from Iterative Health.

"While we will not stray from our roots, this rebrand highlights our mission to create a scalable, more equitable approach to GI care," Jonathan Ng, founder and CEO of Iterative Health said in the release.