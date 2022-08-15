Motus GI back on NASDAQ

Medical endoscopy solutions company Motus GI received formal notice that it can once again trade on the NASDAQ stock market after falling below the minimum bid price requirement earlier this year, according to an Aug. 11 news release.

Motus GI joined the stock market in early 2018 and fell below the minimum bid price requirement in early 2022, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

On Aug. 9, the company was able to list and trade stock on the market again after its ordinary shares reached a closing bid price at or greater than $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days.