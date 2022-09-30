UH Cleveland facility to receive additional GI Genius endoscopy modules

UH Cleveland Medical Center will receive additional donated GI Genius endoscopy units through a program sponsored by Medtronic and Amazon Web Services.

The center received its first GI Genius in March, becoming the first hospital in Ohio to have a fully integrated artificial intelligence endoscopy unit, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the hospital.

The center was one of 62 facilities in the country to receive donated units in March, after a rigorous application process.

It will receive an undisclosed number of additional units this fall. Eventually, the hospital hopes to have 20 GI Genius units.

"Getting colorectal cancer is often terrible news. We look forward to helping our community by providing access to a tool that will help detect lesions before they become cancers and hopefully prevent more cases," Gerard Isenberg, MD, chief medical quality officer for the medical center's digestive health institute, said in the release.