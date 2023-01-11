From arrests to acquisitions, here are 15 gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 29:

1. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care's board of directors named two new individuals for leadership positions, effective immediately.

2. Captify Health, a colonoscopy prep-focused management services company, notified about 244,300 patients that their personal information may have been compromised during a data breach of the company's colonoscopy prep retail site.

3. Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., was appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board.

4. Exact Sciences, a cancer screening and diagnostic test provider, is expecting to report revenue between $550.7 million and $552.7 million for the fourth quarter.

5. Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice.

6. West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown is the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules.

7. Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme.

8. GI Alliance appointed Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to its board.

9. Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., is the first hospital in the state to perform AI-assisted colonoscopies after receiving three GI Genius units as part of Medtronic's Health Equity Assistance program.

10. Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates in Olympia, Wash.

11. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston found that rumination syndrome, which may cause gastrointestinal issues, often goes undiagnosed.

12. One GI partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy in Jackson, Tenn.

13. Hackensack Meridian's Montclair, N.J.-based Mountainside Medical Group added gastroenterologist Masood Rizvi, MD, to its GI team.

14. Biotechnology company Tryp Therapeutics signed a letter of intent with Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital to fund a clinical trial investigating psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

15. Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist Omar Massoud, MD, PhD, was arrested after being charged with six felony counts, three involving sexual assaults on patients.