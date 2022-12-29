Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist arrested for alleged patient assault

Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist Omar Massoud, MD, PhD, was arrested this week after being charged with six felony counts, three involving sexual assaults on patients, according to a Dec. 28 report from Medscape.

Dr. Massoud is being charged with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of sexual imposition.

He allegedly assaulted patients onsite at Cleveland Clinic during liver exams that occurred on March 25, November 11 and November 28, 2022.

Dr. Massoud previously served as the clinic's chief of hepatology.

Cleveland Clinic fired Dr. Massoud after a "thorough internal investigation," they told Medscape. "Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated."