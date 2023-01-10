244,300 patients potentially affected in colonoscopy prep retail site data breach

Captify Health, a colonoscopy prep-focused management services company, notified about 244,300 patients that their personal information may have been compromised during a data breach of the company's colonoscopy prep retail site, Bank Info Security reported Jan. 9.

Captify Health's online retail service Your Patient Advisor suffered a malicious code incident from May 26, 2019, to April 20, 2022, according to a company breach notification filed with Maine's attorney general.

The company said it was notified of fraudulent consumer credit card use regarding its payment card environment in March 2021, Bank Info Security reported. After an investigation, Captify Health determined Oct. 13 a breach occurred.

Potentially compromised information includes patients' full names, addresses, payment card numbers, expiration dates and payment card security codes. The company began notifying patients of the breach Dec. 16.