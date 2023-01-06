West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules

West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules.

The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.

GI Genius uses artificial intelligence to improve polyp detection rates.

"More than 1,000 West Virginians are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year," Shyam Thakkar, MD, advanced therapeutic endoscopy director of WVU Medicine, said in the release. "This new technology will allow us to detect more precancerous polyps and prevent colon cancer from happening, leading to better patient outcomes."