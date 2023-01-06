Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules

Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice.

AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius.

Dayton Gastroenterology is the first independent practice in Dayton to receive GI Genius modules.

"Dayton Gastroenterology, the largest GI practice in the region, is equipping our expert staff with the latest technologies and procedures to provide the best GI care possible, and we are very proud to offer this new technology to our patients," JD Keighley, regional vice president of One GI, said in a Jan. 6 press release.