Exact Sciences expects $550M in revenue in Q4: 5 things to know

Exact Sciences, a cancer screening and diagnostic test provider, is expecting to report revenue between $550.7 and $552.7 million for the fourth quarter, according to a Jan. 8 release.

Here are five other takeaways from the preliminary financial report: 

  1. Fourth-quarter revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, grew 28 percent compared to the same period last year.
  2. Including COVID-19 testing, revenue increased by 16 percent.
  3. COVID-19 testing revenue decreased by 87 percent with a reported $5.9 million in revenue.
  4. Screening revenue increased by 41 percent with an estimated revenue between $401.8 and $402.8 million, excluding the PreventionGenetics acquisition.
  5. Including the PreventionGenetics acquisition, screening revenue was up by 45 percent.

