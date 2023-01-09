Exact Sciences expects $550M in revenue in Q4: 5 things to know

Exact Sciences, a cancer screening and diagnostic test provider, is expecting to report revenue between $550.7 and $552.7 million for the fourth quarter, according to a Jan. 8 release.
Here are five other takeaways from the preliminary financial report:
- Fourth-quarter revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, grew 28 percent compared to the same period last year.
- Including COVID-19 testing, revenue increased by 16 percent.
- COVID-19 testing revenue decreased by 87 percent with a reported $5.9 million in revenue.
- Screening revenue increased by 41 percent with an estimated revenue between $401.8 and $402.8 million, excluding the PreventionGenetics acquisition.
- Including the PreventionGenetics acquisition, screening revenue was up by 45 percent.