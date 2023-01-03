Hackensack Meridian expands GI team

Hackensack Meridian's Montclair, N.J.-based Mountainside Medical Group has added gastroenterologist Masood Rizvi, MD, to its GI team.

Dr. Rizvi specializes in diagnosing and treating liver diseases using patient-centered care. He is triple certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in gastroenterology, geriatrics and internal medicine.

He previously worked at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark.

"Dr. Rizvi has been a well-respected physician and member of the community for many years," Tim O’Brien, CEO at Mountainside, said in a Jan. 3 press release. "We are honored to have his expertise as part of Mountainside Medical Group."