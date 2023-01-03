Mass General Hospital partners for IBS clinical trial

Biotechnology company Tryp Therapeutics has signed a letter of intent with Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital to fund a clinical trial investigating psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

The study will focus on relieving abdominal pain in IBS patients over 21 through psychotherapy. It will measure effects on patients at four weeks, six months and 12 months.

The study will be led by MGH pediatric gastroenterology fellow Erin Mauney, MD.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Tryp Therapeutics, a recognized leader in the development of psilocybin-assisted therapies," Dr. Mauney said in a Jan. 3 press release. "There is tremendous potential for the treatment of debilitating IBS and other disorders of gut-brain interaction by utilizing the combined administration of psilocybin and psychotherapy."