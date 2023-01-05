GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud 

Patsy Newitt -  

Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. 

In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures that he never performed.  

From October 2015 to February 2020, Dr. Barnard billed most of the services as being for disabled beneficiaries living in group homes. Medicare reimbursement roughly $1.4 million of these false claims. 

 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast